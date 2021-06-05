Sunday Reads: June 6
Happy weekend Great Falls! Enjoy the sunshine!
The Washington Post: The backstory for ‘A River Runs Through It’ has arrived, 45 years later
ProPublica: Hundreds of PPP loans went to fake farms in absurd places
The New York Times: New NASA missions will study Venus, a world overlooked for decades
Wired: Hacker lexicon: What is a supply chain attack?
Christian Science Monitor: For Native Americans higher ed support still falls short
NPR: Half of states are ending pandemic jobless aid early, and the economy could suffer
Food and Wine: How viral recipes shut out BIPOC food creators
Associated Press: ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice
Tech Crunch: COVID-19 revealed the fragility of supply chains
NPR: Biden’s budget proposal reverses a decades-long ban on abortion funding
Kaiser Health News: Little-known illnesses turning up in COVID long-haulers
The Washington Post: Even in the face of surging grocery prices, retail beef and pork prices cause sticker shock
Reuters: Cyber attack hits JBS meat works in Australia, North America
The Washington Post: Colonial hack exposed government’s light-touch oversight of pipeline cybersecurity
The New York Times: How the world ran out everything
The Associated Press: Who benefits? U.S. debates fairest way to share spare vaccine
Wired: This arcane manual could pave the way to more human-friendly cities
PBS News Hour: How community colleges are retooling to bring students back post-pandemic
Wired: What does the city of the future look like? Oakland
The New York Times: Solving the world’s problems at the Venice Architecture Biennale
The Washington Post: Love them or hate them, Crocs are back
NPR: Sackler family empire poised to win immunity from opioid lawsuits
The New York Times: The life and death of your jeans
The Week: The female price of male pleasure
The Flathead Beacon: On the rise: Developers have bold plans for Kalispell’s core area, with an emphasis on mixed-use projects designed to create attainable housing and promote downtown commerce
NPR: Advocates fear Montana’s new ballot law could harm voters who struggle to be heard