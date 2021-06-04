Road work underway on Upper River Road

Preparation work for an asphalt overlay project on Upper River Road is underway.

The city Street Division of Public Works is partnering with the Cascade County Road Department for the project to install a three-inch overlay on about 7,500 feet of Upper River Road from Overlook Drive to 40th Avenue South.

The city is using $344,000 in Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act funds from the Montana Department of Transportation.

The BarSAA funding was created in the 2017 Legislature with a graduated six cent increase in the motor fuel tax by fiscal year 2023. Under the law, each fiscal year, 35 percent or $9.8 million of the proceeds, whichever is greater, is allocated to MDT and the remainder is allocated to local governments.

Municipalities may request distribution of their funds beginning March 1 annually and local governments must match all BaRSAA distributions with a 5 percent funding match. In February 2020, the City Commission approved a request for the city’s portion and planned to use it for the Upper River Road overlay project. Some of the funds were used for the Encino Drive project.

The city can use the BaRSAA funds for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of city streets, alleys, and bridges that the city has the responsibility to maintain.

For the Upper River Road project, the county is participating in the project and is responsible for about 2,600 feet of the project.

Over the last two years, there have been about 50 maintenance and pothole repair requests on this stretch of road, costing the city about $16,000, according to data from the city public works department.

For the preparation work from 31st Avenue South to 40th Avenue South, there will be temporary one lane closures, pilot cars and flaggers to help drivers navigate through the work area. Drivers should expect minor delays of five to 10 minutes and reduced speeds in the area.

Prep work includes excavation and patching of areas for minor reconstruction and asphalt leveling. The prep work will be completed over about two weeks in phases prior to the asphalt overlay work that will also be completed in phases.

The project has been broken into six phases and each phase should take a day or two, according to public works.

If you have questions or concerns throughout the course of these projects call 406-771-1401. Projects may be delayed or extended due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

