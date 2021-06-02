Case rate dropping, county still leads state in active cases

Cascade County continues to lead the state in active cases, but this week’s case rate is down.

Over the last week, the county added 82 new cases and there are currently 179 active cases, according to the weekly update from the Cascade County City-County Health Department. The county’s total cumulative cases since March 2020 is 9,271.

That puts the case rate as of June 2 at 14 per 100,000, down from last week’s rate of 17 per 100,000.

The weekly case rate is calculated every Wednesday and is the average of daily new cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Cascade County continues to lead state in active cases; case rate dropping

The new positivity rate is 6.3 percent as of May 25. That rate is a two-week average and always lags behind a week in reporting, according to CCHD.

Trisha Gardner, county health officer, told the City-County Board of Health during their regular June 2 meeting that about 60 cases would come off the active list today or tomorrow.

COVID vaccination clinic May 21-22; Cascade County leads state in active cases

There has been one new breakthrough case over the last week.

Breakthrough cases are those of people who contract COVID-19 after being considered fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks have elapsed since receiving their final vaccine dose.

There have been 19 total breakthrough cases in the county to date and of those, two were hospitalized and one died, according to CCHD.

COVID rate increasing in Cascade County, 222 cases active

There were no new variant cases this week, but there have been 16 total variant cases confirmed in the county with the following variants: B.1.1.7, B.1.526, B.1.429, B.1.427, and P.1. One person was hospitalized with a variant strain, according to CCHD.

Gardner said most of the variants identified in the county are classified as variants of concern by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

In Cascade County, 54,376 total vaccine doses have been administered and 28,586 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 39 percent of the total eligible population in the county, which is 68,949 people, according to state data.

Over the last week, 777 people were vaccinated, according to CCHD.

There have been 175 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county, according to CCHD.

As of May 31, there were nine COVID and 187 non-COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis Health System, leaving 44 beds available. There were three COVID and 16 non-COVID patients in the ICU, leaving two beds available, according to the state’s weekly report.

At Great Falls Clinic, there was one COVID and 19 non-COVID patients hospitalized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

