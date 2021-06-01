Water main work to impact Fox Farm Road

The City of Great Falls has contracted with United Materials to replace a 20-inch water main in Fox Farm Road from Alder Drive to 18th Avenue Southwest and crossing to the west in 18th Avenue Southwest.

Starting June 7, traffic on Fox Farm Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic south bound from 10th Avenue South to 18th Avenue Southwest and all northbound traffic will be detoured at Park Garden Road.

Expect lane mergers on 6th Street Southwest and 10th Avenue South.

United Materials will provide barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

It is anticipated that the work will be completed by July 2, weather permitting.

Access for local businesses will be available during construction.

For more information please contact Rob Skawinski with United Materials at 453-7692 or Richard Johnson with the City of Great Falls

