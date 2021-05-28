City pools opening for the season

The Electric City Water Park opens for the season at 1 p.m. June 4 through Aug. 24.

With the exception of June 4, hours are 12-6 p.m. daily. Pool rentals are available in the evenings.

The Water Park includes the Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone; Power Tower Plunge (two tower water slides); and the Flow Rider where participants can boogie board, ride the lazy river and head down the riptide slide.

There is also lap swimming at the park, Monday through Thursday, 10–11:30 a.m. Beginning June 14, one lane will remain open all day.

Lap swim is $4 per day or $40 per month.

Water Walking is Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7–7:45 a.m. for $4 per day or $40 per month.

Water Park prices include:

Package B: Mitchell Pool, Power Tower Plunge water slides and the Little Squirts Soak Zone, $5 for adults, $3 for youth 3-17

Package A: Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone, the Power Tower Plunge water slides, plus the Flow Rider, Lazy River and Riptide Slide, $12 for adults, $10 for youth 3-17 (boards and tubes are included, first come, first served).

Concessions are available.

Pool Rentals at the Water Park

Rent the Electric City Water Park for a special birthday, group or corporate party. The facility will be exclusively yours for a private party. Lifeguards, boogie boards, tubes and life jackets are provided. Concessions are available upon request. Monday – Sunday, 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.

Mark your calendar for these Special Events:

Every Wednesday: Wibit Days: 12–6 p.m., try your skills on the floating obstacle course.

June 23: Flowdeo: 2-3 p.m., Flow Rider competition, 45 second runs; judging based on difficulty of tricks, execution and style points.

July 3: 4v4 Beach Volleyball Tournament: 1 p.m.; double elimination tournament, best 2 out of 3 wins; each set to 15 points; rally scoring. Register at the front desk at the Water Park.

July 14: Wibit Ninja Warrior: 2-3 p.m.; ninjas will compete for time in our obstacle course. Sign up to compete at the front desk at the Water Park.

Aug. 7: Super Sport Day: Come dressed as a superhero and compete in 3 competitions:

4v4 Volleyball Tournament, 1 p.m

Wibit Ninja Warrior, 2-3 p.m.

Flow Rider Competition, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Drool in the Pool: 4-7 p.m.; fee is $5 per dog. Socialized dogs only. All dogs are required to have proof of current vaccinations, please bring paperwork. No people allowed in pool.

Special Passes

Wet Your Whistle Pass

10 visits – 10 percent discount (Package A Only); youth (3-17): $90; adult: $108

Express Pass

30 visits – 25 percent discount (Package A Only). The Express Pass can be used for groups or individuals. Purchase at the Park and Recreation Office. Youth (3-17): $225; adult: $270

For more information visit the city’s website or call the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265. The Water Park phone number is 406-454-9008; located at 100 River Drive S.

Jaycee and Water Tower Pools

On June 21, the Jaycee and Water Tower Pools open for the season. The hours are 1-5:45 p.m. and the fees for the entire complex, which includes the pool, slides and spray parks, are $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), one child 2 and younger is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 and younger are $1.50. There is also a 10-time punch card available: $25 for youth (3-17), $35 for adults. Punch cards are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive N.

The Water Tower and Jaycee pools will close for the season Aug. 16.

Jaycee & Water Tower Splash Parks

On June 5, the Jaycee and Water Tower Pools Splash Parks through June 20 and open again Aug. 16-24. Hours are 1-4 p.m. and admission is free.

June 21 through Aug. 15, the splash parks are included in the pool admission and open pool hours, 1-5:45 p.m.

For more information, call the Park and Recreation office at 771-1265.

