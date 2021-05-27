Business Bites: ArtsFest needs sponsors; Craft Beer Week needs volunteers; LifeStyle Building grand opening; urgent care clinic coming to 609 10th Avenue South

ArtsFest Montana

ArtsFest Montana is coming back this summer with more murals planned in the downtown area.

Going into the event’s third year, the Business Improvement District is looking for sponsors to help fund more murals.

The event is organized by the Business Improvement District and began in 2019 with four new murals and the creation of the Electric City ArtWalk in the 5th Street South alley; and in 2020 added 11 new murals.

Cameron Moberg has lead the team of artists both years and will be returning in August.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should contact Joan Redeen at info@greatfallsbid.com or 406-727-5430.

LifeStyle Building

The LifeStyle Building, with its Haute Hive co-working space, at 721 Central Ave., is hosting a grand opening 4-7 p.m. June 4.

The building previously housed Rod’s Music and has been renovated into “high end office space for professionals looking to network and establish community,” according to the building owners.

The building will have more than 15,000 square feet of renovated space with 16 executive suites, two presidential suites, two closing rooms, two conference rooms and a training center, with a parking lot.

LifeStyle Real Estate Firm will occupy the first floor of the building. The company was launched in January 2017 by Great Falls natives Trevor and Candra Niswanger and partner Madyson Oakes.

The second floor will have executive officers, presidential suits and open concept workstations that are available to the community for daily rates, monthly memberships and yearly leases, Oakes told The Electric in September.

Craft Beer Week

Great Falls Craft Beer Week is set for June 6-12. Organizers are planning tap takeovers, trivia night, dinner pairings, olympics, golf scramble, and Brewfest is scheduled for June 12.

Lots of volunteers are needed for events June 10-12 and you can sign up here.

Urgent Care

Nova Health and EIG14T have been issued a permit to renovate the former insurance office at 609 10th Ave. S. into an urgent care clinic.

Nova has recently opened a clinic in Butte and entered Montana in 2019 by acquiring former Zip Clinic locations in Belgrade and Bozeman.

