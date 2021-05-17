Daily weather forecasts on The Electric

In case you missed one of our newer features, The Electric now includes daily and seven-day weather forecasts.

Our forecaster is a guy you’ll probably recognize, Jason Laird, who you’ve previously seen explaining the weather on local television.

He’s off tv now, but you can still find him here daily at The Electric.

You’ll see his next day forecasts on the right hand sidebar of The Electric and his seven-day forecasts and details about those forecasts here.

