Neighborhood Council meetings may 17-21

Two neighborhood councils meet May 17-21.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. May 17 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room. Agenda items proposed medical college by Benefis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Dolan and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. May 20 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include council Facebook page update, urban chickens and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

