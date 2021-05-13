Crime Task Force members scheduled for appointment at May 18 commission meeting

During their May 18 meeting, City Commissioners will consider adding two more members to the crime task force, making it a 9-member panel.

Commissioners established the task force in April and City Manager Greg Doyon had recommended that the police chief and city attorney serve on the panel.

There was high community interest in serving on the panel for the five other spots and during the initial candidate review, Doyon determined more members were needs and “it was realized that some key stakeholders worked in Great Falls, but were not residents. Therefore, a recommendation was received to amend the resolution by allowing the appointment of members who do not live in the city but work in the city and have a unique perspective on crime,” according to the staff report.

The committee will be asked to make recommendations to the commission by September on actions they can take to address crime in the city.

The committee will be disbanded after those recommendations are submitted to the commission.

Doyon asked commissioners to submit names for consideration for the panel and during the May 18 meeting he’s recommending that commissioners appoint the following to the task force:

Mary Lynne Billy – Indian Family Health Clinic

Shawna Jarvey – transition consultant, Benefis Health

Nicole Crosby – Victim Witness Program

Sandra Guynn – chair of Neighborhood Council of Councils and president of Crime Stoppers

Sara Sexe – city attorney

Jeff Newton – Great Falls Police Department chief

Jesse Slaughter – Cascade County sheriff

John Parker – District Court judge

Shane Etzwiler – Chamber of Commerce

