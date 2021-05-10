Street sweeping schedule May 10-13

The city’s street sweeping schedule for May 10-13 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather.

May 10: (All streets and avenues) East of Fox Farm Road from 10th Avenue South to Grizzly Drive. Also Market Place Drive and 14th Street Southwest.

May 11: (All streets and avenues) from Fox Farm Road to Treasure State Drive from Park Garden Road to 10th Avenue South. Also Belview Palisades.

May 12: (All streets and avenues) from Park Garden Road to Delea Drive from Flood Road to Fox Farm Road. Also West Hill Addition.

May 13: (All streets and avenues) from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 3rd Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest. Also Streets And Avenues from 6th Street Southwest to Bay Drive from Central Avenue West to 10th Avenue Southwest.

