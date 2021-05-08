Sunday Reads: May 9

Cold and rainy days are good for reading so here’s a long list.

And if you’re looking for a book, Jenn picked up a new one in the airport last week and recommends it. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a chef in training, father, and sleuth looking for the secret of French cooking by Bill Buford.

L.A. Times: Periods and COVID-19: Do vaccines affect menstrual cycles?

The New York Times: How safe are you from COVID when you fly?

GMA: American Girl brings back its original 6 heroine dolls for 35th anniversary

The New York Times: Amazon had a big year, but paid no tax to Luxembourg

NPR: You sent us your poems. Here are the ones that resonated with celebrated poets

Eater: The lie of ‘no one wants to work’

NPR: A gigantic organic farm faces criticism that it’s harming the environment

The Spoon: Too good to go expands its food waste app nationally across the U.S.

Eater: Have delivery apps changed what a restaurant is?

Grub Street: Five big reasons the delivery ‘boom’ may soon go bust

Men’s Health: An elite Montana ski resort popular among celebrities wants to turn sewage into snow

Chicago Sun-Times: When pandemic hit, a Chicago jazz icon’s world fell apart. Friends helped put it together again.

Bloomberg: No vaccine, no desk: Firms weigh whether to make shots mandatory

Grist: In America’s cities, inequality is engrained in the trees

The Washington Post: Low police vaccination rates pose public safety concerns

Associated Press: Biden aims to vaccinate 70 percent of American adults by July 4

Reuters: Pandemic-led decline of U.S. cities may be reversing

The New York Times: A new, deadly risk for citizens in summer: Power failures during heat waves

The Washington Post: Boeing is giving Virginia Tech $50 million to help launch new campus

Reuters: U.S. construction spending rebounds less than expected in March

The Atlantic: We should all be more afraid of driving

NPR: Goodwill doesn’t want your broken toaster

Kaiser Health News: Covid ‘doesn’t discriminate by age’: Serious cases on the rise in younger adults

The Economist: What history tells you about post-pandemic booms

The Washington Post: A narrow path for Biden’s ambitious land conservation plan

NPR: If your brain feels foggy and you’re tired all the time, you’re not alone

Associated Press: Fishing tensions flare between France, UK over Brexit rules

The San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego County moves to organic waste recycling, adds other environmental measures

CityLab: Let’s declare this the summer of play

Alaska Public Media: As lumber prices climb, Alaskans increasingly mill their own

The Atlantic: How college became a ruthless competition divorced from learning

Science Mag: ‘It’s like the embers in a barbecue pit.’ Nuclear reactions are smoldering again at Chernobyl

Kaiser Health News: COVID testing has turned into a financial windfall for hospitals and other providers

Smithsonian Magazine: Fallout from Cold War nuclear testing detected in U.S. honey

National Geographic: The women battling wildfires and breaking barriers in the American wilderness

WHYY/PBS: Could this famous con man be lying about his story? A new book suggests he is

Duluth News Tribune: Our View: Wow, right? Duluth designers are on to something (opinion)

