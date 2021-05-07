Malmstrom lowers COVID health response level

Malmstrom Air Force Base has lowered its health protection condition to alpha on May 6 as the local COVID levels have decreased.

HPCON Alpha “indicates a limited health threat and risk for installation personnel,” according to a Malmstrom release.

All service members, employees and family members should maintain health protection measures including, but not limited to, routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, disciplined personal hygiene, hand washing and wear of protective masks when social distancing is not possible or where indicated by policy.

“We did not come to this decision lightly. It took a very deliberate process and the health and safety of our airmen and their families remains a top priority,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a release. “While this change in HPCON allows for reduced measures, it should not lead us to lower our guard. We are continuing to communicate with our county and state partners to ensure we remain in step in the fight against COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate protective measures to safeguard our members, the local community and our vital, no-fail mission.”

The change include rescinding the wing mandate for off-base mask wearing for all members. Instead, members will adhere to any health protection requirements of their location, whether on leave, pass or duty, according to the Malmstrom release.

Malmstrom leadership “highly encourages all members to continue to practice social distancing and mask wear precautions in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance,” according to the release.

