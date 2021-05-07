Dog park will close for maintenance and turf repair

High use at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailside Dog Park has caused considerable turf damage to the park.

Starting May 11, the dog park will be closed to the public for maintenance and turf repair and is tentatively scheduled to reopen June 21.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, irrigated and additional landscape repair and Great Falls Park and Recreation staff will allow about six weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover.

Since the park opened in July 2009, it has become one of the city’s most popular destinations for dog owners.

“The park closure is a short term inconvenience with a long-term benefit. We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. Regular maintenance and repairs like these benefit all of us, including our pets,” said Lonnie Dalke, parks manager, in a release.

For questions regarding the repair project contact Dalke at 771-1265.

