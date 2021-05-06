MDT seeking comment on proposed project on 9th Street Northwest

The Montana Department of Transportation is proposing to reconstruct 9th Street Northwest from Central Avenue to the Northwest Bypass and to reconstruct Watson Coulee Road from Vaughn Road to Northwest Bypass.

The purpose of the proposed project is to improve the deteriorating roadway pavement, upgrade the existing storm drain system and provide ADA compliant sidewalk and curb ramps.

The project is a joint effort between the City of Great Falls and MDT, nominated through the Transportation Improvement Program process.

The 9th Street Northwest/Watson Coulee Road project is currently in the preliminary design phase and affected residents can expect contact from MDT staff and members of the project team during this phase.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on completion of design and availability of funds.

MDT is seeking public comment on the proposed project.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to MDT, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 9810000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at 406-454-5897 or J.R. Taylor, consultant design engineer, at 406-444‑7636 with questions or comments.

Additional communication on the project will continue throughout the year and any parties interested in receiving project updates and information should provide their name, email and mailing address to Nik Griffith with Strategies 360 at nikg@strategies360.com.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

