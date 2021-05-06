Four Neighborhood Councils meet May 10-13

Four Neighborhood Councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. May 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include Great Falls Rescue Mission, urban chickens, CommUnity Cleanup plans, committee reports and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. May 11 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include the summer meeting schedule and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. May 12 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include southwest side water main replacements, Little Free Library, summer meeting schedule, council Facebook page and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. May 13 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S. Agenda items include the new recreation/aquatics center traffic study, summer meeting schedule, topics for work session presentation and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

