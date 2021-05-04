School board, flood district election results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. for the Great Falls Public Schools board election.

Marlee Sunchild has been elected to the one vacant seat that Teresa Schreiner previously held.

Schreiner opted not to seek reelection.

A total of 9,767 votes were cast in the school board election.

The results are:

Russ Herring: 1,615

Scott Jablonski: 1,285

Marlee Sunchild: 3,711

Kevin Leatherbarrow: 726

Nathan Reiff: 1,215

Genevieve Smyth: 621

Tucker Schleining: 248

Dustin Shoemake: 277

Write-in: 69

In the West Side Flood District election, Scott Langford with 173 votes and Kelly Manzer with 170 were elected to the board. Fred Fairhurst had 101 votes and Nicky Putnam had 94 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

