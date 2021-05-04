School board, flood district election results
Polls closed at 8 p.m. for the Great Falls Public Schools board election.
Marlee Sunchild has been elected to the one vacant seat that Teresa Schreiner previously held.
Schreiner opted not to seek reelection.
A total of 9,767 votes were cast in the school board election.
The results are:
Russ Herring: 1,615
Scott Jablonski: 1,285
Marlee Sunchild: 3,711
Kevin Leatherbarrow: 726
Nathan Reiff: 1,215
Genevieve Smyth: 621
Tucker Schleining: 248
Dustin Shoemake: 277
Write-in: 69
In the West Side Flood District election, Scott Langford with 173 votes and Kelly Manzer with 170 were elected to the board. Fred Fairhurst had 101 votes and Nicky Putnam had 94 votes.