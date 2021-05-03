Neighborhood Council meetings May 5-6

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. May 5 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include council vacancy, Sunnyside Park funds, community clean-up participation, Upper River Road construction schedule, summer meeting schedule, Sunnyside Neighborhood Watch Partnership and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. May 6 in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Room (downstairs), 332 Riverview, 3 W. Agenda items include committee reports, Calumet update, council Facebook page update, community clean-up participation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, here or here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

