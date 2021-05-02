Sunday Reads: May 2

This week’s reading list, here’s to a great week Great Falls.

Associated Press: U.S. lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug

The New Yorker: The history of New York, told through its trash

Scientific American: COVID has created a perfect storm for fringe science

NPR: ‘Frightened to death’: Cheerleader speech case gives Supreme Court pause

The Atlantic: The burden of being ‘on point’

The Washington Post: Chicken wing shortage forces restaurants to adapt

Reuters: U.S. states, cities await guidelines on spending stimulus

The Wall Street Journal: The U.S. cities where airlines see the most growth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

