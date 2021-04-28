Business Bites: Permit application submitted for Five Guys; Fire Pizza adding happy hour, brunch

It’s official, the owners of Five Guys franchise in Montana have submitted a permit application for a restaurant at 2104 10th Ave. S. in the former Snap Fitness space.

The permit is for a tenant improvement package, which means construction activity is limited to the interior.

According to the city planning office, the only exterior improvement that will be needed will be a sign permit for the restaurant’s signage.

The city planning office received the permit application April 23 and it’s under review now.

Restaurant rumors

Five Guys has been looking in the Great Falls market for several years and there are four locations in Montana in Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell and Missoula.

Snap Fitness closed the 10th Avenue South location last fall and expanded its westside location at 125 Northwest Bypass.

Fire Pizza

Fire Pizza has launched a new happy hour that includes $5 glasses of wine, $3 for beer bottles, cans or pints and $5 tapas, weekdays 2-5 p.m.

A new Sunday brunch is coming, watch their Facebook page for updates.

