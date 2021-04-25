City has new street light locator map

The city has a new street light locator map to help residents who notice malfunctioning street lights determine who owns it and the process for reporting an outage or damage.

To identify which organization is responsible for repairing the light, see the Street Light Locator map.

For city owned street lights that aren’t working properly, use this maintenance request form on the city’s website.

Most street lights within the city are maintained by Northwestern Energy.

Issues can be reported directly to Northwestern Energy by calling 888-467-2669 or visiting https://www.northwesternenergy.com/contact-us/report-street-light-issue-form.

