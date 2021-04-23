Street sweeping schedule for April 26-29

Street sweeping schedule for the week of April 26-April 29

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on your scheduled day.

April 26: (All avenues) from 26th Street South through 38th Street South from central Avenue to 9th Avenue South.

April 27: (All streets and avenues) from 32nd Street South to 47th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South. Also Streets and Avenues from 39th Street South to 41st Street South from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South.

April 28: (All streets and avenues) from 46th Street South to 57th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 10th Avenue South. Also 57th Street South from 10th Avenue South to southern city limits (Walmart).

April 29: (All streets and avenues) from 38th Street South to 46th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South.

The schedule may change or be cancelled due to weather conditions.

