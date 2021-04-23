Red Cross blood drive is May 4

The American Red Cross is hosting the sixth annual Give A Pint-Get A Pint Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 at the Great Falls Civic Center, 2 Park Drive S.

Those who donate will receive a pint of Meadow Gold ice cream and a coupon good for a pint of beer from the Celtic Cowboy.

Montana Red Cross collects more than 37,000 units of blood each year and provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals and medical center across the state. Cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers, surgery patients and countless others depend on this blood every day.

“There is no substitute for blood, so we rely on the generosity of our donors to keep hospital shelves stocked,” Diane Wright, Montana Red Cross executive director said in a release. “That’s why community drives like these are so important.”

Red Cross blood drives follow the highest standards of safety. Precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face masks – are being used to keep donors and staff safe.

To schedule an appointment to donate at the Give A Pint-Get A Pint drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code Great Falls. Or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

