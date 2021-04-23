Construction continuing on Highway 87 north of Great Falls

Construction is continuing on U.S. Highway 87 north of Great Falls through the Montana Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect Schellinger Construction crews to be milling asphalt between Dent Bridge Road and Black Horse Lake Road, according to MDT.

Construction resumes March 22 on Highway 87 north of Great Falls

There’s a detour just to the east for drivers to go beside this entire work zone. A pilot car and stop lights will direct traffic through the detour. In this area, travelers may notice trucks hauling material to and from the construction site, according to MDT. A detour remains to the west of Great Bear Avenue and Black Eagle Road as this roadway has been excavated.

MDT work on HWY 87 north of Great Falls done until spring

Delays are expected when driving through this area and speeds are reduced to 35 miles per hour and detour roads may be rough, according to MDT.

For questions, call 406-207-4484 or email Becca at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com. Sign up to receive text updates on the project by texting “GREATFALLSNORTH” to 41411.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

