As part of turf preventative measures the Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailside Dog Park will be closed April 22 from

6 a.m. to noon for a weed and feed application by Jonas Sprinklers and Fertilizer, Inc.

The park will be reopened for use at noon.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, contact Lonnie Dalke, parks manager, at 771-1265.

