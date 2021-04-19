Supaman to perform with Great Falls Symphony on April 24

Apsáalooke rapper and fancy dancer Supaman takes the stage with the Great Falls Symphony at the Mansfield Theater on April 24 for two showings at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Free tickets are available on April 19 at the Mansfield Theater Box Office or by phone at 406-455-8514.

As a member of the “Apsáalooke nation,” Supaman makes his home on the Crow reservation in Montana, according to a symphony release.

Symphony resuming live concerts; Black Tie + Blue Jeans postponed to 2022

Supaman Is Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, a Native American dancer and innovative hip hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form.

He began DJing in the ’90s after hearing a Litefoot song. The two later toured together in 1999.

In 2003, he founded the Native American hip-hop group Rezawrecktion, whose first album, It’s Time, won a Native American Music Award in 2005. Since then, he has released four solo albums and received coverage and plaudits for the song Why? (featuring Acosia Red Elk).

Health regulations shut down live performances for Symphony, GFPS; Bullock announces new medical teams in Great Falls, other communities; The Square adjusting hours for COVID-19 exposure [2020]

In his hit track Prayer Loop Song, Supaman utilizes various instruments including the drum and the ute, all while beatboxing, rapping, and remixing Native tracks; His reasoning for the song and video was an audition tape for America’s Got Talent, according to a symphony release.

“Supaman is one of the most important, versatile, and entertaining artists in Montana today. His first orchestral collaboration is an event not to be missed,” Maestro Grant Harville said in a release.

Great Falls Symphony announces free 2020-2021 season

Harville’s orchestral arrangements of Supaman’s hit songs are making their debut onstage here in Great Falls.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department has increased audience capacity for both performances, but the symphony will be offering a more socially distanced performance at 3 p.m.

Masks will still be required for both performances.

Additional information about this performance can be found here and Harville will hold a free concert preview at noon April 22 on his YouTube page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

