Nominations open for Paris Gibson Award

Nominations are now open for the 12th annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls.

The award was established to honor citizens who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Paris Gibson.

Nomination forms are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive N. or online here.

The deadline for entries is May 13.

Chuck and Gerry Jennings are 2019 Paris Gibson Award winners

To be eligible for the award, selected by previous Paris Gibson Award winners, a nominee must meet the following criteria:

Is currently a resident of Great Falls

Has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls

Has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism

Has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

The award winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., which may be given to a local charity of the winner’s choice; a tree, donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, planted in West Bank Park in their honor, with a granite marker donated by Montana Granite; a plaque donated by Greg and Leanne Hall; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s Restaurant, donated by Brett Haverlandt; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club in the Fourth of July Parade.

Linda Caricaburu, Brad Talcott named winners of Paris Gibson Award

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7 p.m. June 30 in the Mansfield Convention Center. The time and place of the announcement may be changed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Prior winners are: Doug Wicks, 2010; Norma Ashby, 2011; Greg Hall, 2012; Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013; Gene Thayer, 2014; Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015; Arlyne Reichert, 2016; Sheila Rice, 2017; Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018; Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019; Judy Ericksen, 2020. Wicks and the Macfaddens are deceased.

For questions about the award, contact Norma Ashby Smith, 453-7078 or at ashby7@charter.net.

