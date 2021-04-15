County seeking public input on floodplain regualtions

The Cascade County planning office is considering revising the county floodplain regulations.

The county’s regulations haven’t been revised since March 2013 and are available here.

Charity Yonker, county planning director, said that the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation 2013 model floodplain regulations were revised in 2014 and the county hasn’t updated theirs to reflect those changes.

Priorities could change depending on what comes out of this legislative session that will require revisions of local regulations, Yonker said.

The planning office has opened a survey regarding public opinion on floodplain regulations.

The survey is available here.

The survey is to “drum up some initial responses from citizens and serve as some preliminary outreach as well,” Yonker said.

She said many people don’t know when they need a floodplain permit when they live in the Regulated Flood Hazard Area and many don’t know they need permits for small projects.

“With our new website, I was hoping to engage the public more often through the use of polls/surveys in general,” Yonker said. “In the long run, I hope it will help assist us by increasing public engagement into many of our public processes, and keep citizens familiar with our webpages.”

More information about flooding in the county and floodplain permits is available on the planning department’s section of the county website here.

The county planning board next meets April 20 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

