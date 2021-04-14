Montana State Fair set for July 30-Aug. 7; Price is Right Live Coming in November

The Montana State Fair is set for July 30-Aug. 7 at Montana Expo Park.

According to fair organizers, the night concert acts will be announced soon.

Sammy Kershaw and For King and Country had been contracted to play at the 2020 fair, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Montana State Fair 2020 is canceled

The 2021 commercial vendor application is available here.

Any questions about competitive exhibits can be directed to 727-8900, ask for Pat or Susan.

Great Falls Turf Club cancels horse racing for Montana State Fair [2020]

Updates will be coming to the website soon, according to Susan Shannon, Expo Park manager.

Sammy Kershaw to play Montana State Fair

for KING and COUNTRY to play Montana State Fair

Shannon said that at this time, there are no COVID-19 related restrictions or precautions planned for the fair since the Cascade County City-County Board of Health lifted all local restrictions in March, but “as we know, things could change.”

The Price is Right Live, the interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win is coming to Montana Expo Park on Nov. 18. More information is available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

