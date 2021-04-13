Business bites: T’s Cocina going mobile; Linda Michaels moving; new exhibit at The History Museum; Brew Fest tickets available; city seeking vendors, contractors; Red Cross needs volunteers

T’s Cocina

T’s Cocina has closed its 9th Street North location and is going mobile.

Follow their Facebook page for updates on the new mobile location serving the same food.

Linda Michaels

Linda Michaels and the Man Cave are moving to 106 1st Ave. S. in the old ice house building. They plan to be open there by May 1, but are hoping to open sooner. Both remain under the ownership of Denise Berg and will have all the same staff and services as their current location. “We are excited to downsize our space and be able to be in a location with so much charm,” the owners told The Electric.

The Boutique retail store

The Boutique Co is opening a new retail space at 1201 10th Ave. S. and a grand opening event is set for noon April 30.

Business Bites: Cassiopeia Books moving; Rod’s music under new ownership; Celtic Cowboy reopening; Boutique Co. closing; Nourish food truck; downtown residential; Fuddruckers open for takeout

The Boutique went online last April when the owners closed their shop at 122 Central Ave.

Book reading at Cassiopeia

S.A. Bergquist will read from his new children’s book, The Shadow Moon, on April 17 at 4 p.m. at Cassiopeia Books, 606 Central Ave. The Shadow Moon is the story of Molly and Sal, two young racoons who venture out of their den for the first time to explore the beauty and wonder of their home in Montana. Kids of all ages are welcome as long as they wear their masks and will be willing to social distance, according to Millie Whalen, owner of Cassiopeia.

Business Bites: KellerGeist moving temporarily; Daydream Boutique opens new space; Outlaw Graphics and Sparkettes have moved; Homegrown Dental opening in May; Kaboom planning to open in April

The History Museum exhibit

The History Museum, at 422 2nd St. S., has opened a new exhibit.

The title is: “Western Frontier: Joseph Dvorak Miniatures.”

According to the museum:

Dvorak was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1940. He was the son of a master woodcarver and spent most of his spare time in his father’s woodshop. As a young man he trained as a chef and followed that profession for 15 years before devoting all his time to his art. Communism took over in 1949, and life grew more restrictive. He made several attempts to flee harsh living conditions, each riskier than the last. Finally, in 1968, Dvorak escaped to Austria by hiding atop the Orient Express Train and was half-frozen when he arrived in an overcrowded refugee camp. After several months he obtained a visa to the United States.

“It was Zane Grey and Jack London who influenced me and the idea of the Great American West,” he said in a 1980 interview. When he arrived, he spoke no English and had no money. He was able to meet other Czechs who got him a job as a chef in Dallas, TX. He was employed by top hotels and restaurants in various states until Dvorak came to Glacier National Park as an executive chef. He made his home in Babb, MT and devoted his talents to sculpture.

In 1976, the C. M. Russell Museum commissioned Dvorak to create a blacksmith shop, livery stable, drugstore, general store, opera house and hotel. A couple years after, his home in Northern Montana burned to the ground. He moved to Rollins, MT and focused his work on bronzes, miniature cabins, and carvings and in 1980, he received his American citizenship. Dvorak’s wandering spirit led him to live in Spokane, WA where his life ended abruptly. He was working under a car when it rolled off the ramp and the axel crushed his neck, causing him to suffocate. Though Dvorak’s life was rife with tragedy, this man’s skill and determination live on through his artwork donated to CCHS in 2021 by the Russell Museum.

Brew Fest tickets available

MT Brew Fest tickets organizers are selling “early release” tickets through April 16.

These tickets are $30 each, regularly $35, and are limited to four per customer, until they’re sold out.

Business Bites: New Starbucks location; Child Bridge office; Greystone Inn construction; Big Sky Cheese/Silver Falls Distillery update; Rise Athletics gets bid to world championships; Voyagers add military tickets; Foothills students place at video competition

They’re only available for purchase in person at the Mighty Mo or Kaufmans Menswear Centre.

Both locations will also have VIP tickets available for $45 (gain access an hour early and get a Beer Week t-shirt). General admission and VIP tickets will be available online, or at Mighty Mo, Kaufman’s or the Downtown Association office, 318 Central Ave.

Restaurant rumors

Red Cross seeking volunteers

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to assist with basic building maintenance projects and cleaning protocols. They are losing some of their key volunteers to deployment and are looking for new volunteers to help them keep their volunteers, blood donors and staff safe from COVID-19.

The time commitment is 1-4 hours a week, performing maintenance, repairs and general upkeep of American Red Cross facilities. The volunteer will also help complete COVID-19 cleaning protocols. All training, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment is provided. Pick one or more shifts as your schedule allows. You can fill out their volunteer application online at www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact Gini at 406-493-8778 or email IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org for more information.

City small works roster

Beginning July 1, the City of Great Falls will be accepting small works roster applications from contractors and vendors for several categories of work. The purpose of the roster is to reduce the time it takes city departments to complete repairs and projects, up to $25,000, to reduce administrative and operating costs by using a list of prequalified and approved vendors who can be contracted immediately, and to be more efficient for contractors and vendors in that they will be required to provide insurance and other documentation on a yearly, rather than per project, basis.

Business Bites: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is moving; Colored Snow moving into downtown; GF Craft Beer Week is on; Russell is retiring from Lewis and Clark Foundation; Chamber holding Ag Celebration Week

Service categories include, but are not limited to, acoustical tile, audio/visual, boilers, carpet/flooring, chemicals, concrete, drywall, electrical, excavation, fencing, fire equipment, fire sprinkler systems, general contracting, hazardous waste removal, HVAC/mechanical, insulation, irrigation/landscaping, lumber and supplies, overhead doors, painting, paving/seal coating & striping, pest control, plumbing, recreation equipment, roofing, sprinkler systems, telecommunications, tree/stump removal, vehicle supplies, water testing and window cleaning.

Contractors and vendors will be required to provide:

Insurance, naming the City of Great Falls as an additional insured on city-owned and operated properties and projects;

Proof of workers’ compensation coverage or independent contractor exemption certificate;

Proof of all applicable and required contractor, business and state licenses;

List of three or more references; and

List of similar projects completed within the last two years.

A complete list of service categories, small works roster application, required documentation, required agreement, and additional information can be found on the city website.

Contractors and vendors are encouraged to submit the completed application and supporting documentation via email: smallworksroster@greatfallsmt.net; mail: City of Great Falls, Attention Small Works Roster, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403; or hand-delivered: 2 Park Drive South, Room 202, Great Falls, MT 59401. The effective period for approved, registered contractors and vendors will be through June 30, 2022.

Got a business bite? Email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

