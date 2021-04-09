City adjusting for Passport Parking wallet function
Initially the city thought the pre-paid “wallet” option in the Passport Parking smartphone app allowed users to only pay a transaction fee when they loaded money into their wallet function, but have since determined that the system will charge a 35 cents per “parking session.”
The city issued a statement on April 7 stating that it was “sorry for any inconvenience or confusion caused by this revision. Customers who have already purchased pre-paid parking on the wallet system who would like a refund may contact Planning and Community Development at 406-455-8414.”
On April 2, paid parking resumed in downtown Great Falls and there are new multi-space pay stations on Central Avenue from Park Drive to 8th Street.
How to: A guide to the new pay stations in downtown
There’s one kiosk per block on both sides of the street. There’s also a pay station in each of the city’s two parking garages.
The old parking meters will remain on side streets.
New parking pay stations installed; paid parking resumes April 2
The two hour limit remains in the downtown parking district.
