Farmers’ Market vendor meeting is April 17

The Great Falls Farmers’ Market is planning to have a season this summer, but things will be different.

For vendors or those interested in being vendors, an informational meeting is scheduled for April 17 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center.

Pre-registration is required for the meeting and there will be sessions at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department will be at the 10 a.m. meeting so the market organizers recommend any food vendors attend that session.

Each meeting will be limited to 50 people.

To register, call or email Michelle, the market manager, at 761-3881 or gffmmanager@gmail.com. If you call, be sure to leave a message.

Vendors aren’t required to attend the meeting and applications will not be available at the meeting. Applications will be available May 1 on the market website.

