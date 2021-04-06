Malmstrom conducting routine EOD training today

Malmstrom Air Force Base’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal is conducting training operations April 6 on base, which will include two controlled explosions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There is no reason to be alarmed if you hear the explosions today.

The EOD unit’s purpose is to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats.

This training is performed routinely in support of the safety, security and reliability of Malmstrom’s intercontinental ballistic missile mission.

