NoMore Violence Week in Great Falls this week

NoMore Violence Week is April 5-9 in Great Falls with training sessions, awareness building activities and community events.

“Through partnerships with more than 25 community organizations, quality training and response are annually planned to address challenging topics – child abuse, intimate partner violence, family violence, trauma, human trafficking, missing and murdered indigenous people, addiction, mental health, isolation and more – in a spirit of collaboration, partnership, growth, hope and unity,” according to Alliance for Youth.

The event was founded in 2015 by Dr. Cherie McKeever and students at Great Falls College-MSU in response to an increased recognition of violence against children and in families in our community, according to Alliance for Youth.

The event is open to the public and free.

Due to COVID-19, all events this year are being offered in a virtual format. Visit the Facebook page for additional information and to register. PArticipants can also access registration links on the summary schedule.

Many sessions will be recorded and shared on the Alliance for Youth YouTube channel following the week of events. Certificates of attendance will be provided to attendees the week following the events for CEU purposes.

