Sunday Reads: April 4
Happy Easter everyone, enjoy the weather and the weekend.
Associated Press: U.S. hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults
Gallup: U.S. church membership falls below majority for first time
Poynter: Production of print newspapers is migrating — up the interstate — with ever earlier deadlines as a result
Associated Press: Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate
The New York Times: Americans are on a shopping spree. These workers are overwhelmed.
The Wall Street Journal: Drivers are returning to the road. That is good news for corn growers.
The Washington Post: Black-owned distilleries are breaking barriers that once surrounded the Kentucky bourbon industry
The Atlantic: Why people keep asking which vaccine you got
The New York Times: How food banks succeeded and what they need now
Associated Press: Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?
Harvard Gazette: Anthropologists dig into fossilized dental plaque for clues to ancient trade
NPR: How ‘a world without email’ could increase productivity, happiness at work