Two neighborhood councils meet April 5-9.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. April 7 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include council vacancy, NeighborWorks CommUnity Cleanup, Sunnyside Park funds, topics for NC6’s City Commission update, Sunnyside Neighborhood Watch Partnership and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. April 8 at the First Church of the Nazarene at 1727 2nd Ave S. Agenda items include a Little Free Library presentation, Council resolution for the new recreation center and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

