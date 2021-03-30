City Easter egg hunt is April 3

The city’s Easter Egg Hunt is back this year.

The family friendly event starts at 11 a.m. April 3, but plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The hunt will feature more than 7,000 eggs filled with candy, coins and special prizes.

The hunt age divisions include: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-9.

The Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance so don’t forget your basket.

Some health and safety precautions have been implemented:

Masks will be required for all attendees 5 years of age and older.

Attendees are asked to be conscientious about practicing social distancing as much as possible. The event will be spread out over a larger area to help with social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will be provided.

“We are fortunate to have a community that cares about events like these, and we’re appreciative for businesses like Steel Etc., and owners Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz. Jimmy and Debbie’s generosity and compassion for children and making Great Falls a great place to live, never ceases to amaze me! Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. are outstanding community members. They graciously fund all of the expenses of the Easter Egg Hunt, but it is just a small part of their ongoing support and philanthropic efforts throughout the community,” Patty Rearden, deputy Park and Rec director, said in a release.

Cascade FFA has donated countless hours stuffing more than 7,000 eggs for the hunt.

For more information about the event, contact Park and Re at 771-1265.

