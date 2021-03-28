City is seeking comment on CDBG/HOME citizen participation plan

The City of Great Falls is requesting comments and views on its proposed citizen participation plan.

In order for the city to continue to receive Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program federal grant funds, the city must prepare a citizen participation plan as a component of the consolidated plan.

This plan provides for and encourages citizen participation, emphasizing the involvement of low and very low income residents. The plan ensures that citizens have adequate, timely notification of all hearings and the availability of a report detailing the proposed and actual use of U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds, according to a city release.

City accepting applications for CDBG, HOME funds

The proposed citizen participation plan will be available for viewing during regular business hours at the Great Falls Public Library and the City Planning and Community Development office, Civic Center, Room 112.

The plan can be viewed here .

The 15-day comment period runs through April 5.

Any interested agencies, groups, or persons may submit comments pertaining to the proposed citizen participation plan to Tonya Shumaker, City of Great Falls Planning and Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403-5021, or tshumaker@greatfallsmt.net. For further information, call 455-8443; TDD 406-453-6327.

