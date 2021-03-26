Moccasin selected as interim GFPD chief

Capt. Rob Moccasin has been appointed as the interim chief of the Great Falls Police Department.

Moccasin will serve in this role until the new chief is appointed by City Manager Greg Doyon.

Moccasin, a 27 year veteran of the department, currently serves as captain of the Support Services Bureau. He will take over this temporary role at 5 p.m. April 2, when Chief Dave Bowen’s retirement becomes official, according to a city release.

Bowen announced his retirement in January.

“I am deeply thankful, honored, and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to this responsibility during the selection process of our department’s new chief of police,” Moccasin said in a release.

Doyon is currently reviewing five internal candidates for the promotion to chief, all of whom are currently employed by GFPD.

Doyon and city staff have been meeting with GFPD employees to gather feedback on department operations and what employees want to see in the next chief.

Doyon has also been discussing the selection process with Neighborhood Councils, which have been developing their questions to be included in the process. He’s also updated the City Commission regularly on the process during their meetings.

Doyon will interview candidates the week of March 29, then advance finalists to the next stage, which will include interviews with city leadership, elected officials, community members and Neighborhood Council representatives.

Doyon hopes to appoint the next chief by the end of April, according to the release.

As head of the Support Services Bureau, Moccasin oversees hiring, special projects, training, volunteers, warrants, Great Falls Housing Authority, law related education, animal control, community policing, and a civilian process server.

Moccasin joined GFPD in 1994, after previously serving at the Glendive PD. Moccasin graduated from the 261st session of the FBI National Academy and is also a graduate of the FBI Intermountain Command College, according to GFPD.

