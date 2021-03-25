KellerGeist moving temporarily; Daydream Boutique opens new space; Outlaw Graphics and Sparkettes have moved; Homegrown Dental opening in May; Kaboom planning to open in April

KellerGeist Pub Theater

KellerGeist Pub Theater is closing their 111 Central Ave. temporarily and moving into the Bert and Ernie’s at 300 1st Ave. S. while the owners do their extensive remodel that’s expected to take 6-9 months.

Jolene Schalper told The Electric that as soon as they have state and city approvals they’ll make the move and are looking at opening in the B&E space mid-April.

She said they’ll have a new German Bier Garten out back, expanded hours Wednesday to Friday 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight.

They’ll also be offering specials during the farmers market and music events throughout the summer.

In addition to their craft and their selection of more than 40 German bottle beers, the new space will allow them to have several German beers on tap, Schalper said.

The Geranios family still owns the building and they operate Little Athens in Holiday Village Mall. Nicholas Geranios said they are still intending to move a restaurant into the space and are finalizing their construction plans.

Daydream Boutique

The Daydream Boutique has moved into a new retail space in the Columbus Center, 1610 2nd Ave. N., Suite 610.

In February, the shop announced it was closing its 800 10th Ave. S. and going online only. Owners said customers wanted the retail space back to instead.

Outlaw Graphics

Outlaw Graphics has moved to 312 1st Ave. S. The space was previously a custodial supply business.

Homegrown Dental

Homegrown Dental is opening in May at 2507 6th Ave. S.

The office is run by Dr. Heather Moore, a Great Falls native and is returning home to open her own practice.

They’re taking appointments now and more information is available on their website.

Kaboom

Kaboom is moving into 901 9th St. N, Suite B, with a 3,000 square foot laser tag arena, an open air inflatable park obstacle course, arcade games, a 2,500 square foot ninja park and more.

The owners hope to open by the end of April.

City planning said their office was contacted about the project, which is permitted for the property subject to the city processing a safety inspection certificate or possibly needing a permit. Staff said they’ve given that information to Kaboom but haven’t received an SIC yet.

Sparkettes of Montana

The Sparkettes of Montana have moved to 1221 7th Ave. S. and are hosting a spaghetti feed fundraiser open house in the new space 2-6 p.m. March 28.

The Sparkettes were previously located at 901 9th St. N.

Apollos University

Apollos University expanded into a street level space at 600 Central Ave. last year but the pandemic slowed the process.

The new student center is now open to the public and they’re resuming in-person classes in April.

