Dogsgiving: Boo

Name: Boo

Age: 1

Breed: Cute

Human(s): Caitlin

Where did you come from? The banks of the Jefferson River near Three Forks.

What’s your favorite toy? My skeleton tug toy!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Completing beginning obedience class with my mom. She said I was the problem child, whatever that means.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Getting too excited at the dog park and jumping on a tiny hooman and knocking her over. Mom promptly made me leave.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What do your humans do to make you mad? Make me leave my tiny hooman friends at the dog park.

Where’s your favorite patio? Mom says I haven’t graduated to patio status yet but I imagine all of them are pretty fun.

What are your aliases? BooBoo, Boo-thang, Baby Boo, The Dictator

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Kimber, Bailey, Scout and Toby!

What’s your favorite place to go? The dog park or my grandma and grandpa’s house.

What are your hobbies? Playing with my toys, going on walks and hikes with mom, chewing up her socks. The usual stuff.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A canvas bag.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Usually my mom does it because I regularly try to get in the shower with her. She thinks she gets the door closed all the way and it’s really fun to scare her when I pop my head through the curtain. She listens to too many true crime podcasts…

What’s your fitness routine? Walking at Gibson Park or the along the river after work everyday.

What are you thankful for? My family, all my friends at the dog park and lots of dog treats!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

