No GFPS levy on the May ballot

The Great Falls Public Schools full board voted unanimously during their March 22 meeting to forgo a levy this year.

No members of the public commented during the meeting.

There was no board discussion on the action, other than Trustee Gordon Johnson thanking the members of the budget committee for their work.

The board’s budget committee met March 16 and voted to recommend against a levy and the full board finalized the decision on Monday.

Though the district’s state and local revenues as compared to costs shows a $1.8 million shortfall, the temporary federal funds for COVID relief programs plus the levy that voters approved in 2020 will allow the district to make ends meet for the upcoming budget year, which begins July 1.

Based on the state’s education funding formulas, the max the district would be able to levy this year is about $54,000 for the elementary district and about $415,000 for the high school levy.

If the board had pursued a levy, the tax implications of the elementary levy on a $100,000 house is an estimated 53 cents per year and $1.05 on a house with a taxable valuation of $200,000. The high school levy would add an estimated $3.93 annually on a $100,000 house and $7.86 on a $200,000 house.

Mark Finnicum, GFPS board member who sits on the budget committee, said during the March 16 committee meeting that with the low dollar amounts allowable for a levy that it’s not worth it and “I’m thinking our political capital in terms of running a levy is pretty thin.”

Jan Cahill, GFPS board chair who sits on the budget committee, said during the March 16 meeting that with the federal dollars coming in for this budget year and the next few years, that “it just doesn’t make sense to ask the people. This is not the year to go out for a levy.”

Kim Skornogoski, GFPS board member who chairs the budget committee, said during the March 16 meeting that last year’s levy and the influx of federal money for COVID relief will help the district respond to “what I believe will be a significant challenge” in getting students back into the classroom and making up for the interruptions to learning created by the pandemic.

But, she said, the federal COVID funds are short term and “I don’t want the public to think this is magic money raining from the sky. These are real problems that need to be addressed,” she said of closing the student achievement gaps and reengaging students.

Superintendent Tom Moore said during the March 16 meeting that with the exception of a short closure around Thanksgiving, the district has been able to remain open for face to face learning this school year, in part by using the federal funds for cleaning and staffing needed to support students, plus that to support the remote options.

So in terms of offsetting the deficit this year, “we are in a good place to be able to deal with this deficit in the short term.”

He said that district officials are working on a “reengagement, reintegration and remediation plan” that will be presented to the board in April that will be funded by a mix of federal and general fund dollars to address pandemic related education gaps.

The district has received federal funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, as well as the CARES Act funds that were funneled through the state.

According to GFPS, the breakdown of those federal funds so far is:

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations director, said that “the elementary levy last year was greatly appreciated” and that the district has more federal funding available this year due to COVID.

In February, the board adopted a resolution for permissive levies, which are non-voted. Patrick said it’s the best guess as to what the district will need in those funds when it finalizes the budget in August. He said that by law, the district must estimate those levies or there can be no changes in the funds.

That resolution included some increases and is available here.

The ballot will also include candidates for an open school board seat. The filing deadline is March 25 and since The Electric reported earlier this month that no candidates had filed, five candidates had filed.

Those candidates are, according to the county elections office:

Eric Hinebauch

Tucker Lee Schleining

Russell Herring

Kevin V Leatherbarrow

An email filing from Genevieve Smyth, but the elections office will need her original application and has contacted her to let her know.

