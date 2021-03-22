GF airport hosting TSA pre-check event in May

March 23, 9 a.m. update: several readers have alerted The Electric that the pre-enroll process isn’t working correctly for Great Falls appointments. We’ve notified the airport and they’re working with TSA to fix it.

Great Falls International Airport is hosting TSA Pre-check enrollment from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. May 24-28.

Pre-check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to go through a more efficient screening experience.

For those enrolled in the program, there’s no need to remove shoes, liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

There are more than 450 pre-check lanes at more than 200 airports.

Those interested in enrolling should pre-enroll online, choose “pre-enroll” then “apply now” and fill out steps 1 through 4. At step 4, type in your location “Great Falls, MT” and be sure to choose the enrollment center at the Airport 2800 Terminal Drive. Select “Next” at the bottom of the screen and select an appointment time, the first available shows, but you can use the drop down to choose a different date and/or time. Appointments are now available for booking on the website.

To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for identification.

The application process is completed on site where officials capture fingerprints for a background check and collect the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

