County mask requirement, event size restrictions lifted

Cascade County’s case rate for the week ending March 17 is 9.6 per 100,000.

That means the mask requirement and event capacity restrictions are now lifted.

In February, the county health board issued a local health order that included a mask requirement and limited events to 75 percent of venue capacity, without additional approval from the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

The health order put those restrictions in place until the county reached a case rate, which is the average daily rate of new cases for the week, of 10 or less per 100,000 for two consecutive weeks.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to all 16 and older April 1; state finds COVID-19 as third leading cause of death for 2020

The case rate for the week ending March 10 was 8.25 per 100,000.

The health board has no meetings scheduled until it’s regular monthly meeting on April 7.

County reports backlog of case reporting, won’t affect this week’s case rate calculation

The county’s case rate was 15 per 100,000 for the week ending March 3, it had been 8 per 100,000 the previous week. Since the county didn’t meet the rate requirement from the Feb. 17 order by the City-County Board of Health, the two week clock started again on March 3.

Local businesses and entities are still able to require masks in their facilities.

Great Falls Public Schools has its own mask policy that was approved by the school board in August.

Cascade County meets case rate requirement for one week, one week to go

Superintendent Tom Moore told The Electric that at this point there are no changes to the GFPS COVID-19 protocols.

“Especially important to stay the course at least until the staff and faculty can be vaccinated. To date cabinet, board, nursing team and teacher leadership in favor of keeping masking protocols in place,” Moore said in an email to The Electric.

County seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Great Falls Public Library also has its own mask policy, which has been in place since July, before the state mandate went into effect. Staff is presenting their plan to the board during the March 23 board meeting for lifting COVID restrictions.

“While event size limits and the mask mandate are no longer in effect, it is critically important that our community members remember what got us to this point: social distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting capacity, and other common-sense practices like frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick. These best practices have resulted in our daily case rate dropping to the current level, and CCHD still recommends that these practices be implemented,” according to a CCHD release.

CCHD and the health board are continuing the monitor the COVID-19 situation in Cascade County.

