2021 Ice Breaker going virtual

The 2021 Ice Breaker will be a virtual event.

“While Park and Recreation had hoped to hold the 2021 Ice Breaker in-person, we are still in uncertain times. Our community still continues to face the effects of this health crisis,” according to Park and Rec.

The 2020 race was scheduled for April 25 and then rescheduled for Oct. 4 but then canceled due to COVID-19.

“Not wanting to postpone again, we have made the difficult decision to go virtual with the 2021 Ice Breakers Road Race,” according to Park and Rec.

Registration opens April 1 and will be exclusively online.

Complete Ice Breaker information and the registration link will be available by April 1.

More than 3,600 people participate annually in Montana’s largest road race and this year, participants can choose a day of their choice from May 1-10 to log their miles. Maps of suggested routes are available on the Ice Breaker website, or runners can design their own route.

Registration fees are $22 for adults and $15 for youth 10 and under, which includes the online registration fee. The fee also includes:

2020 long sleeved t-shirt

Finisher’s medal

2021 specially designed race bib

Online race results, online photo galleries, and chances to win prizes

Opportunity to win gift cards: Random drawing for all who register for 5 – $50 gift cards from Scheels. $10 gift certificate from Scheels for the first 50 participants who post their times and a photo online.



Things to know:

Registration begins April 1. Register at your convenience anytime-anywhere. Registration is online only, no in-person registration.

Packet pickup begins April 12. Packets can be picked up at Park and Recreation or mailed (shipping fee applicable). Located at 1700 River Drive N., office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Run or walk the race at your convenience from May 1-10. Make it an adventure by including your family, friends, neighbors or co-workers. Maps of suggested routes can be found on the Ice Breaker website.

Post your times and photos online. Race results will be available to all participants and the general public.

For more information and updates visit the Ice Breaker website; follow Park and Rec on Facebook; or call the Park and Rec office at 771-1265.

