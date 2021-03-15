Sunday Reads: March 14

This week’s reading list. Have a good week Great Falls.

NPR: Results from the city that just gave away cash

Associated Press: From job cuts to online commerce, virus reshaped US economy

Glamour: Gabby Giffords gets a love letter from her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly

Craft Beer and Brewing: Beyond ‘roasty’: The surprising psychology of stout

The New York Times: He quit the internet two months before the pandemic (opinion)

ProPublica: The lost year: What the pandemic cost teenagers

The Atlantic: The women who changed war reporting

Associated Press: After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward

The Washington Post: A third of all food in the U.S. gets wasted. Fixing that could help fight climate change

National Geographic: Why ‘star walking’ is the outdoor activity we need right now

The New York Times: What our food reporters and editors make when they’re too tired to cook

The Washington Post: Massive Facebook study on users’ doubt in vaccines finds a small group appears to play a big role in pushing the skepticism

NPR: Lou Ottens, inventor of the cassette tape, has died

The Atlantic: Private schools have become truly obscene

The Daily Press: Hampton’s $29.5 million aquatics center pitched to make a splash by next summer

