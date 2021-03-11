UP, Alluvion open second COVID testing site; additional vaccination sites opening

The University of Providence and Alluvion Health have partnered to offer a second COVID-19 testing location to the Cascade County community.

The second testing site is located in the University of Providence Recreation Center Building, formerly known as the Old ‘Bingo Bonanza’ building next to El Comedor.

Anyone of any age is eligible to get tested and a physician’s note is not required.

Both locations are open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both testing sites provide more accessibility to COVID-19 testing and community testing will continue to be done via nasal swab, according to a release from UP.

Testing locations from Alluvion:

Montana ExpoPark (Mobile Clinic Unit): 400 3rd St N.W. Access via the 6th Street entrance. Once entering the gates, take an immediate left and follow signage to mobile clinic unit.

400 3rd St N.W. Access via the 6th Street entrance. Once entering the gates, take an immediate left and follow signage to mobile clinic unit. University of Providence (Recreation Center Building): 2416 11th Ave. S.

Vaccine availability is also expanding in the county.

According to the Cascade County City-County Health Department, the following vaccination locations are also available:

CCHD/Benefis Health System/Great Falls Clinic/Alluvion Health vaccination clinics: Montana ExpoPark’s Family Living Center, 400 3rd St. N.W.

VA (if eligible)

Malmstrom Air Force Base (if eligible)

Indian Family Health Clinic (if eligible)

Public Drug: Public Drug is an approved COVID-19 Vaccine Provider. Come in to the store or call 406-453-1497 to sign up. When the vaccine arrives, they’ll call to schedule your vaccination, in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations.

Albertsons/Osco

Walgreens and Walmart will eventually administer the vaccine as well

CVS said in a March 11 press release that it is expanding the states where its pharmacy locations are administering vaccines to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Montana was activated within the past week, according to the release, and those appointments will begin opening for booking on March 13. Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: 800-746-7287, according to the release.

As of March 10, there have been 22,378 total vaccine doses administered in the county, according to the state map, and 8,180 people have been fully vaccinated.

The next round of vaccine appointments have not yet opened from CCHD.

