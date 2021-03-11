Business Bites: New Starbucks location; Child Bridge office; Greystone Inn construction; Big Sky Cheese/Silver Falls Distillery update; Rise Athletics gets bid to world championships; Voyagers add military tickets; Foothills students place at video competition

Starbucks

Starbucks is planning another location on the west side. The city planning office received a permit application from the company on Feb. 17 and staff is reviewing the application.

The project would involve demolition of the former Rogers Jewelers building at 1205 3rd St. N.W. and construction of a 2,018-square-foot store, according the permit application.

Child Bridge

Child Bridge is renovating space in the northern portion of the Real Deals building at 117 Park Drive S. for about 2,000 square feet of office space, including window replacement.

The city planning office approved a permit for the renovation.

Greystone Inn

According to the city planning office, the contractor recently contacted the city to verify that the permit fees calculated about a year ago still apply, and they do. The contractor indicated to city staff that the project is planned for a summer start to renovate the Greystone Inn at 621 Central Ave. into The Gibson, a boutique hotel (rendering from Ballantyne Design Associates LLC is main image).

Big Sky Cheese/Silver Falls Distillery

No location/conformance permits have been issued for Big Sky Cheese or the Silver Falls Distillery as of March 11, according to county planning.

“No information has been provided to us that satisfies any of the conditions of approval at this time either,” Charity Yonker, county planning director told The Electric.

The county Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the special use permit for Silver Falls Distillery in May 2020 and the approved the SUP for Big Sky Cheese in August 2019, with 17 conditions.

The developer, Madison Food Park, appealed some of those conditions and the County Commission adjusted them. But locals took the issue to court and the district court ruled against the county in November so the conditions revert to those of the ZBOA from 2019.

Yonker said the county reissued the notice of conditional approval on Dec. 10, 2020 for the SUP, which now expires Dec. 10, 2021 without an extension of there’s no action on the permit.

Rise Athletics

Rise Athletics is an All Star Cheerleading, which is competitive cheerleading, facility. The athletes train all year to compete. At their most recent competition, the senior team Atmosphere took third. The junior team, Elevation, took Grand Champs, earning them a full paid bid to the invitation-only inaugural All Star Worlds competition in May at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., according to Lani McCarthy, Rise’s director.

“They’ll be competing against the best in the world, representing Great Falls and all of Montana,” McCarthy said.

Great Falls Voyagers

The Great Falls Voyagers has partnered with 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union to offer discounts to all military personnel during their 2021 season.

For all of the Voyagers 48 home games anyone with a military ID will receive $1-$2 off tickets to home games.

Tickets must be purchased at the Voyagers ticket window or office with a valid ID present.

All Voyager tickets go on sale March 15 and can be purchased at www.gfvoyagers.com ,by calling 406-452-5311 or stopping by Centene Stadium.

Foothills Community Christian School

Three Foothills Community Christian School video production teams have been selected as winners in this year’s StudentCam documentary competition sponsored by C-SPAN.

The top placing team earned second in the West Division and the other two competing teams received honorable mentions.

It’s the third consecutive year Foothills teams have been honored for their entries and the fifth year the school has participated in the competition.

The student trio of Ty Chattillon, Josiah Lehmann and Rafe Thompson earned second in the West Division for their video, “Defunding the Police: Is Reform Necessary?” They were one of 16 second prize winners in the nation and their video will air on C-Span on April 2. It can be viewed here.

Two of the school’s entries were among 97 honorable mention winners from across the nation. The duo of Samantha DeLange and Rilee Gervais earned honorable mention for their video, “The Dangers of the Internet and Social Media” and classmates Kassi Huston, Denae Johnson and Samuel Mazaira were recognized for their project, “Discrimination: The Plague of Many Generations.”

