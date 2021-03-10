Next phase of Sun Prairie road repairs begin March 18

Cascade County is scheduled to begin road work March 18 in Sun Prairie Village.

The work is expected to last up to four weeks depending on the weather and will be performed by United Materials.

The impacted streets in this final phase will include, but is not limited to, Sun Prairie Road, Washington, Van Buren, Truman and 2nd Street West, according to the county public works department.

During construction, vehicles will need to be parked off-street during the day. Residents and motorists are asked to be aware of work signs, detours road closures and construction posted speed limits.

The County Commission awarded the $438,769 contract to United Materials in September for this phase of the project.

Last August, County Commissioners approved a $9,773 professional services agreement with Big Sky Civil and Environmental Inc. to develop contract documents for the project.

BSCE was prequalified for these services through the county’s process and also developed the documents for the first two phases.

Les Payne, county public works director, said that since they were familiar with the project and already have the project data, they were able keep the cost down for the county.

The street repairs were done in order of need, Payne said during an August commission meeting.

In July 2020, the county completed an overlay on 2.7 miles of roadway, including 2nd Street East, Delano Court, Filmore, Grant Drive, Harrison Street, Jefferson, Kennedy, Lincoln Way, Madison Way and Roosevelt.

In June 2020, County Commissioners awarded the $548,863.75 contract to United Materials.

In March 2020, the commission approved a $504,580 contract to United for the first phase of the project. Construction of that project began in early June. That phase included Cleveland Drive, Eisenhower Avenue, Buchanan Street, First Street East, First Street West, Quincy Court and Adams Boulevard.

The project was funded in part with the county’s share of funds through the state’s Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Program. The county’s total in 2020 was $223,671.89 with a 5 percent match from the county of $11,183.59. The county’s match has been budgeted from the county Road Services Raw Materials fund.

For additional information contact the Cascade County Public Works Department at 454-6920.

