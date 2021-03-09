County seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services office in conjunction with the City-County Health Department, Benefis Health System, Great Falls Clinic and Alluvion Health are requesting volunteers to help with vaccination clinics.

The county is looking for volunteers to help with clinical and non-clinical duties.

“A good pool of volunteers to draw from is vital in mitigating the ongoing public health incident of COVID-19,” according to a release from DES.

Shift times and lengths vary and anyone interested is asked to contact Justin Grohs of Great Falls Emergency Services at jgrohs@gfes.net.

