Doyon gets favorable review, contract unchanged

City Commissioners gave City Manager Greg Doyon a favorable review during closed session on Feb. 25.

No changes were made to his contract, which runs through March 24, 2023.

Doyon said that he told commissioners that if they were considering any kind of merit increase to hold off until they have a better idea of what will happen with the budget, which the city typically adopts over the summer.

“I have really enjoyed my time here and I continue to enjoy it. I’m thankful to be here and I don’t take it for granted,” Doyon told The Electric.

City manager’s contract renewed another three years

Doyon has been the city manager since 2008.

If commissioners wanted to make any changes to his contract, they’d address it during the budget process.

In March 2020, commissioners renewed Doyon’s contract for another three years through 2023.

Commission gives Doyon favorable review; indicates desire to renew contract next year

The contract included a base salary of $161,500.

His base salary in the previous contract was $149,348 and in 2019, commissioners increased his salary by four percent of the base, which was about $5,973.

The new contract deletes cost of living increases as approved for city employees.

In 2019, commissioners voted 5-0 to extend Doyon’s contract for a year and indicated that they wanted to renew his contract when it expired in March 2020.

Commission gives Doyon favorable review, approves salary increase

The city operates under a commission-manager form of government. Every 10 years, the voters are asked if they want to study/change their form of government. The question was last on the ballot in 2014 and voters rejected the study, keeping the form of government in place.

The city manager serves as the chief executive officer of the city and is responsible for the management of city operations. The city manager functions include:

implement policy decisions and legislative actions taken by the city commission

make recommendations to the city commission

oversee the operations of the city

oversee preparation of the city budget

recruit, hire and supervise city staff.

In January 2008, the commission approved the employment agreement with Doyon.

When the city began the search for a city manager, they had 50 applicants that were narrowed to 16 with the help of a consultant. The commission narrowed the field to six. One candidate withdrew and one was sick at interview time, according to city minutes. Of the four who were interviewed, the commission at the time said Doyon was the best candidate.

Commission to finalize Great Falls city manager’s salary increase

Commissioner Bill Beecher said in January 2008 that “Doyon would bring enthusiasm and good ideas to our city and the commission was excited to have him,” according to the minutes.

There was no public comment at the time and the commission voted 5-0 to approve the contract in 2008.

Doyon’s contract was renewed again in 2017, for a three-year term, but the annual reviews continue.

Doyon declines Billings job; remains Great Falls manager

In December 2018, Doyon interviewed for and was offered the city administrator position in Billings, but ultimately declined the position.

Billings picks Great Falls city manager Greg Doyon for their city administrator position

The commission voted 5-0 in 2018 to increase Doyon’s salary by three percent and allowing a three percent cost of living adjustment, for a roughly $8,000 increase to his pay.

In March 2017, commissioners gave Doyon a favorable review and renewed his contract for three years with a three percent salary increase, which equated to an annual salary of $136,674, and 30 days vacation.

In Doyon’s 2016 review, commissioners approved 10 additional vacation days. In the May 2015 review, commissioners approved a $4,000 salary increase and an additional 10 days vacation for fiscal year 2015-2016 and an additional $4,000 salary increase for the next fiscal year.

In 2014, when the city was dealing with significant cuts to pay off the Electric City Power settlement, Doyon did not receive a salary increase, but instead commissioner approved an additional 80 hours of vacation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

